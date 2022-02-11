BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.34

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 3605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
