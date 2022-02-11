BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.34

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 3605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 140,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 68,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.