BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.39. 35,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

