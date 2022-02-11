BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,399 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $41,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBSI opened at $61.00 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

