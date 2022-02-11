BlackRock Inc. Sells 60,488 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,080,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $40,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LILA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

