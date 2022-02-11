BlackRock Inc. Sells 49,553 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,942,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Modine Manufacturing worth $44,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.