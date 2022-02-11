BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,266 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $45,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

