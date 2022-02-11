BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,567 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,927,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

