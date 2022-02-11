BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,489 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Veritone worth $43,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Veritone by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veritone by 393.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritone by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 111.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $636.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

