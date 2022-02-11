BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $164,000.

BGR stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

