BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises 6.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $71,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

