BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Announces Earnings Results

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.