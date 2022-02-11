Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.20 ($0.30). Approximately 86,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 426,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £81.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.86.

Get Blackbird alerts:

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.