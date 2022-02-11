Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

BKI opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,234,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

