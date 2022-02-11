Bitcoin Gold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.49 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $619.90 million and $24.49 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $35.39 or 0.00081144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00284493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00103246 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

