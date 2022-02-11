Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0530 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $976,027.38 and approximately $432.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.