Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Critical Comparison

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.16%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $1.29 billion 0.20 -$251.31 million ($7.53) -0.78

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima -31.93% -13.73% -5.21%

Summary

Biotricity beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

