Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BIOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Biotech Acquisition by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

