Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 3.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $220.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.93. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

