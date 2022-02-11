Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $12.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $625.17. The stock had a trading volume of 255,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,377. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $547.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $678.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $733.69.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

