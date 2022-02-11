Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.53). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53), with a volume of 40,588 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.
Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)
