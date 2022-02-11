Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Position Increased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Big Cypress Acquisition were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYP. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCYP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,335,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

