BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Trading Down 1.6%

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $68.04. 96,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,704,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 114.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

