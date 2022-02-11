Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,034 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $70,741,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 159,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

