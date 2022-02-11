Berkley W R Corp Purchases 5,301 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

DUNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

