Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 19,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,773. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

