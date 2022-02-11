Berkley W R Corp Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,731 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.08% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

DKDCA stock remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

