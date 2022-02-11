Berkley W R Corp Buys 115,406 Shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,406 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.35% of Global SPAC Partners worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $213,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLSPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

