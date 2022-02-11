Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Position Trimmed by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of BLI opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

