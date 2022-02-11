Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 515.90 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 515.90 price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 450 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 470.72.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

