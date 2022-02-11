Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($71.26) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($93.10) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.92) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of STM opened at €59.25 ($68.10) on Thursday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.35 ($64.77) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($83.39). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

