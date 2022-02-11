Berenberg Bank Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($200.69) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €156.75 ($180.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 12-month high of €163.35 ($187.76).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

