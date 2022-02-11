Berenberg Bank Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 475

BP (LON:BP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 410.70 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.41. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 418 ($5.65).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($432.62).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

