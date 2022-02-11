Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BSY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,358. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

