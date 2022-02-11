Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. lifted their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

