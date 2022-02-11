BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $219.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $219.86, but opened at $213.80. BeiGene shares last traded at $213.81, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

