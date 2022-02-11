Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 101.83 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($2.03). The stock has a market cap of £190.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,240.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

