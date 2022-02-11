Beer Money (BEER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,742.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $446,505.43 and approximately $10,742.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

