Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156,326 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $271.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

