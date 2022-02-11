Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 487.10 ($6.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 37.85. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

