Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,466,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.