Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

