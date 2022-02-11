Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 345.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 255.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BIP stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

