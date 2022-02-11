Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 121,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 737,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

