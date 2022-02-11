BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 0.5%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €36.60 ($42.07) and last traded at €36.90 ($42.41). 8,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($42.64).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)
