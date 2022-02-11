Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.64.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

