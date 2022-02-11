Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,362. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,572,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

