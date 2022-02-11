Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($73.56) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($89.66) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($105.75) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($94.33).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €68.56 ($78.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($83.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.