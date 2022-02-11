Barrington Research Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Market Perform

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. IAA has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth about $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

