Barrington Research Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Market Perform

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of IAA stock traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,546. IAA has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after purchasing an additional 956,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth about $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
