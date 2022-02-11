Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.
NYSE:BGH opened at $16.06 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.
In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
