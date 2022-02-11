Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:BGH opened at $16.06 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

