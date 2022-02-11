Barclays Trims Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Target Price to $34.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

EPC stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

